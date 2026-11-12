Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post Investigating Fatal Crash In Fulton County

GORHAM TWP. — The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, at about 6:59 a.m. on U.S. 20 at County Road 23 in Gorham Township.

A 2014 Nissan Altima, driven by Kurt Burgard, 28, of Blissfield, Michigan, was traveling northbound on County Road 23 near U.S. 20. The patrol said Burgard failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Robert Hooks Jr., 64, of Fayette, Ohio, who was traveling eastbound on U.S. 20.

Hooks’ vehicle continued off the roadway before overturning into a field. The Altima was pushed into the westbound lanes of U.S. 20, into the path of a 2018 Honda Odyssey van driven by Leah Salter, 47, of Lyons, Ohio. The second collision pushed the Altima into the field on the northeast corner of U.S. 20 and County Road 23.

Burgard was ejected from his vehicle after the first collision and died at the scene. Hooks was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo with serious injuries. Salter was not taken from the scene and suffered minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette Fire Department, Fulton County EMS, Morenci Fire Department, Life Flight, and Hutch’s Towing and Recovery. The crash remains under investigation.

The Highway Patrol reminds motorists to obey traffic signs and use caution when approaching intersections.

— Information Provided

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