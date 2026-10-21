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BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Accepts Retirement Resignation Of Longtime City Engineer Brian Wieland

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Bryan City Council accepted the retirement resignation of City Engineer Brian Wieland at its meeting Monday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Mary Leatherman, Stephen Alspaugh, John Betts, Richard Hupe and Jim Kozumplik.

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