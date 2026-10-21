Fulton County Board Of DD Honors Employers, Workers At Fourth Annual Banquet

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CELEBRATING VALUE AND TALENT … Guests gather at the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ fourth annual Community Employment Recognition Banquet Thursday, Oct. 15.

In celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities (FCBDD) hosted its fourth annual Community Employment Recognition Banquet Thursday, Oct. 15, bringing together individuals, families, employers and community partners to celebrate the value and talent individuals with developmental disabilities bring to the workplace.

This year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month theme, “Celebrating Value and Talent,” was reflected throughout the evening.

Every individual has unique strengths, abilities and talents to contribute, and when people have the opportunity to share those abilities in the workplace, the benefits extend beyond the individual to employers and the entire community.

A highlight of the evening was hearing from Chad Kutzli, who celebrated an incredible 30 years of employment at Mom’s Diner. Kutzli shared how working has given him much more than a job.

It has provided opportunities to be part of a team, build friendships, develop confidence and contribute to his community.

Reflecting on his three decades of employment, Kutzli spoke about the importance of showing up, working hard, helping others and taking pride in his work.

He also shared how having a job has given him a sense of purpose, independence, confidence and belonging. “Having a disability does not mean that I cannot work, learn, grow, and make a difference,” Kutzli shared.

His story served as a meaningful reminder that everyone deserves the opportunity to work, be included and demonstrate what they can accomplish when given the chance.

The banquet also recognized the important role employers play in creating inclusive workplaces. Jeff and Becky Rupp of Wauseon Ace were unable to attend due to illness, but they shared their reflections on the importance of equity and inclusion through a message read by an FCBDD staff member.

Since purchasing Wauseon Ace in 2005, the Rupps have provided job-training opportunities for young adults through high school and other training programs. Their commitment to inclusive employment is reflected in their longtime team member, Lennon Tilse, who has been with the store for more than 14 years.

Tilse contributes in many ways, including stocking merchandise, cutting keys, assisting customers and welcoming shoppers.

In their message, the Rupps emphasized that they do not view their efforts as anything extraordinary, but rather as treating people with the dignity and respect they deserve.

Their approach demonstrates how inclusive employment can become a natural and valued part of a workplace.

Sarra Burnham, representing the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, also shared brief remarks highlighting the importance of meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Certificates and milestone plaques were presented during the evening to recognize individuals working in the community, along with employers and employment support professionals who help make these opportunities possible.

The event celebrated not only individual accomplishments and years of service, but also the partnerships that help individuals find meaningful work and build lasting connections within their communities.

“The Community Employment Recognition Banquet is one of our favorite events of the year because it reminds us of the impact that meaningful employment has on a person’s life,” said Robin Shepherd, superintendent of the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

“Chad’s 30 years at Mom’s Diner and the Rupp’s longstanding commitment to providing opportunities at Wauseon Ace are wonderful examples of what can happen when people are given the opportunity to share their talents and be valued for what they contribute.

“We are grateful to the employers, families, and support professionals who help make these successes possible throughout Fulton County.”

The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities extends its sincere appreciation to the individuals who shared their stories, the employers who open their doors to inclusive employment and the families, support professionals and community partners who help make employment success possible.

Together, they continue to demonstrate that when talent is recognized and opportunities are provided, everyone benefits.