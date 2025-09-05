BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Passes First Reading On Dissolving Board Of Public Affairs

PHOTO BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FIRST READING … A large crowd filled the Bryan Council Chambers on Tuesday, September 2, listening to a proposal to dissolve the Bryan Board of Public Affairs in the council meeting. Council members approved a first reading of the proposed ordinance.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

