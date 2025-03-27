Bryan City Schools To Break Ground On New Career Technical Center & Athletic Facilities

What: Groundbreaking Ceremony – Career Tech Center and Athletic Facilities

Bryan City Schools (BCS) has been awarded $2.5 million by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce (ODEW), in part with being named a recipient, in the full amount possible, of the Career Technical Education Equipment Grant to add new facility space for a Career Technical Center at Bryan Middle and High School.

The facility addition will allow BCS to place an emphasis on the vocational arts, including curriculums that teach the foundational skills of design and production with woods and metals, while also adding classes that focus on engineering, precision machining, computer aided design (CAD), electrical, plumbing, and robotics.

In an effort to enhance the coursework and curriculums, Bryan City Schools will be partnering with its Joint Vocational School District – Four County Career Center.

This collaboration will designate this new facility space as a “satellite” location for the Career Center, allowing them to help teach courses, oversee career pathways and credentialing, and supplement learning equipment and resources for students.

BCS is working with Beilharz Architects on the design and build process, while Michael Kinder and Sons is serving as the General Contractor.

Construction will begin in April 2025, with an anticipated completion in June 2026. The Career Technical Center will open to students beginning with the 2026-2027 school year.

In an effort to address gym space needs and indoor athletic training opportunities for our student-athletes, Bryan Schools is including the addition of an auxiliary gym and weight room, separately funded with BCS monies, in part with the construction project that will be underway for the Career Technical Center.

The auxiliary gym will help to serve Junior High athletic events but will also serve as a space to help accommodate the many athletic events, contests, practices, and training at the Middle and High School levels, as well as the many youth programs in the community that feed into Bryan Schools athletics.

The weight room facility will also be attached to the gymnasium expansion, allowing for the daily weights and conditioning classes to remain in the building, while also opening the current space of our existing weight room for other multi=purpose opportunities.

A blend of Permanent Improvement funds and General funds will be utilized to support this gymnasium and weight room capital improvement project, totaling an anticipated cost of $4 million.