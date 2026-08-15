Bryan Couple In The Running For ‘America’s Favorite Couple’ Title

BRYAN, Ohio — A hometown couple has cracked the quarterfinals of a national contest, and they’re asking their neighbors for a boost to go further.

Melissa Gordon and her husband, Tim, are competing in “America’s Favorite Couple,” a nationwide contest the pair has advanced in to the “Quarterfinalist” round.

According to Gordon, the field has narrowed from a nationwide pool of tens of thousands of couples down to fewer than 200.

The pair’s story has local roots — they met while working at Spangler Candy Company, Bryan’s hometown candy maker known nationwide for Dum Dums.

Their romance took a detour before it took off. An early date didn’t lead anywhere, and Melissa lost touch with Tim for nearly a year until he reached out on social media to ask for a second chance. The two have been together since Nov. 30, 2018, and count their Hawaiian honeymoon among their favorite memories.

The contest is run by the fundraising organization Colossal alongside actor Jeff Goldblum and his wife, Emilie, and benefits charity.

The grand prize includes $20,000, a feature in Variety Magazine, and a triple date with the Goldblums and actor Charlie Day and his wife, Mary Elizabeth Ellis. Gordon said the couple would put the winnings toward finishing their home.

Voting reopens Monday, Aug. 17, at 1 p.m. Readers can cast a free vote for Tim and Melissa at americasfavcouple.org/2026/tim-and-melissa-3.