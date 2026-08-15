Annabell “Annie” Markley (1929 – 2026)

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(Enjoyed Spending Time In Amish Country)

Annabell “Annie” Markley, age 96, of Lyons, passed away on Aug. 13, 2026 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

Annie was born on Dec. 12, 1929 in Morenci. Her parents were Donald and Bessie (Sprague) Todd. On September 12 of 1948 she married Arthur “Art” Markley, who preceded her in death in 2008.

Art and Annie loved taking camping trips, especially to the Smoky Mountains and Canada, and spending time in Amish country.

They took pride in tending to their yard, flower beds, and large vegetable garden. Annie loved baking and often shared it with her neighbors. She was well known for her beautifully decorated cakes and her crocheting.

She made countless afghans, baby blankets, doilies, and Christmas ornaments for family and friends, many of which won her multiple ribbons at the Fulton County Fair. Anyone who knew Annie knew they could always count on her to tell them her latest joke!

Surviving Annie is her daughter, Julie Fenicle of Lyons; daughter, Nancy (Jeff) Richards of Wauseon; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Markley of Delta; grandchildren, Bill (Kristina) Fenicle, Jeff (Michele) Fenicle, and Jake (Taylor) Richards.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; parents; son, Ralph “Gene” Markley; and son-in-law, George Fenicle.

A private graveside service will be held at Lyons Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Markley family. The obituary for Annie was lovingly prepared by her family.