Bryan/Delta @ Archbold Boys Golf

Archbold 158 Bryan 163 Delta 218

WAUSEON – Archbold became the front runner in the NWOAL led by Cahle Roth’s 35 (-1) to get wins over Bryan and Delta. Luke Rosebrook, Charlie Jones, and River Ryan each posted 41s to round out the scoring for the Bluestreaks.

Noah Huard of Bryan was second overall after carding a 37 and Slade Young and Ethan Huffman each fired 54s to pace Delta.

At Ironwood

Archbold (158) – Cahle Roth 35, Luke Rosebrook 41, Charlie Jones 41, River Ryan 41; Bryan (163) – Noah Huard 37, Drew Dauber 40, Kai Dauber 42, Brayden Hall 44; Delta (218) – Slade Young 54, Ethan Huffman 54, Adam Mattin 55, Walter Hallett 55

