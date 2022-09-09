Wauseon @ Archbold Girls Golf

Archbold 190 Wauseon 196 Fairview (no team score)

WAUSEON – Brayton Huffman and Aniyah Copeland each had 43s to lead Archbold in a tri-match at Ironwood Golf Course. Calaway Gerken paced Wauseon with a 41 as she was medalist.

At Ironwood

Archbold (190) – Carly Grime 43, Aniyah Copeland 43, Brayton Huffman 51, Hannah Downing 53; Wauseon (196) – Calaway Gerken 41, Ashley Fisher 49, Jaylee Perez 52, Ruth Shelt 54; Fairview (no team score) – Natalie Timbrook 55, MaKeegan Bailey 62, Abri Elson 77

