Wauseon @ Archbold Girls Golf

Archbold 190 Wauseon 196 Fairview (no team score)
WAUSEON – Brayton Huffman and Aniyah Copeland each had 43s to lead Archbold in a tri-match at Ironwood Golf Course. Calaway Gerken paced Wauseon with a 41 as she was medalist.
At Ironwood
Archbold (190) – Carly Grime 43, Aniyah Copeland 43, Brayton Huffman 51, Hannah Downing 53; Wauseon (196) – Calaway Gerken 41, Ashley Fisher 49, Jaylee Perez 52, Ruth Shelt 54; Fairview (no team score) – Natalie Timbrook 55, MaKeegan Bailey 62, Abri Elson 77
