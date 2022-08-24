Bryan @ Delta Boys Soccer

Delta 6 Bryan 0

DELTA – Delta started defense of their NWOAL title in convincing fashion with a 6-0 win over Bryan. Caiden Etter and Nolan Risner each found the net twice for the Panthers and Max York tallied three assists.

Bryan (2-1, 0-1 NWOAL) – Saves: Dom Malanga 21

Delta (3-0, 1-0 NWOAL) – Goals: Caiden Etter 2, Nolan Risner 2, Sam Mohring, Cooper Tenney; Assists: Sam Mohring 2, Max York 3, Bryce Gillen

