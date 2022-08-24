Delta 6 Bryan 0
DELTA – Delta started defense of their NWOAL title in convincing fashion with a 6-0 win over Bryan. Caiden Etter and Nolan Risner each found the net twice for the Panthers and Max York tallied three assists.
Bryan (2-1, 0-1 NWOAL) – Saves: Dom Malanga 21
Delta (3-0, 1-0 NWOAL) – Goals: Caiden Etter 2, Nolan Risner 2, Sam Mohring, Cooper Tenney; Assists: Sam Mohring 2, Max York 3, Bryce Gillen
View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
Be the first to comment on "Bryan @ Delta Boys Soccer"