Delta @ Edgerton Volleyball

Edgerton 3 Delta 0

EDGERTON – The Lady Bulldogs moved to 2-0 on the young season after knocking off Delta 25-23, 25-19, 25-19. Taylor Smith racked up 25 assists for Edgerton and Corrine Cape delivered nine kills.

Edgerton (2-0) – Taylor Smith: 22/22 serving, 5 aces, 65-66 setting, 25 assists; Sadie Walther: 18/20 hitting, 6 kills, 12/13 blocking, 2 solo blocks, Corrine Cape: 18/19 hitting, 9 kills

Delta (1-3) – no statistics

