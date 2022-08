Archbold 6 Swanton 0

ARCHBOLD – Ethan Stuckey turned in a hat trick as Archbold defeated Swanton 6-0 in the season and NWOAL opener for the Bluestreaks.

Swanton (1-1-1, 0-1 NWOAL) – no statistics

Archbold (1-0, 1-0 NWOAL) – Goals: Ethan Stuckey 3, Brodie Dominique, Dane Riley, Krayton Kern

