Bryan Development Award For March Presented To Eclipse

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

MARCH WINNER … Pictured is Ignacio Romero (middle) receiving the award from Dan Yahraus and Misty King.

PRESS RELEASE – To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, events, and other improvements, Bryan Development has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”

March’s recipient is Eclipse, located at 105 West Butler Street. Ignacio Romero purchased this location on the downtown square and has been working on improvements for over three years.

Mr. Romero also owns and operates Taco Nacho’s, located around the corner on South Main Street. The menu at Eclipse includes a wide range of frozen delights, some with a Latin American twist. The salty side of your taste buds can be satisfied as well with some of their fried food selections.

Numerous projects were completed to renovate the building including a new store front with modern windows, doors, and brick face, all new walls, flooring and kitchen equipment.

The bright, cheerful interior features fun graphics designed by Ignacio’s brother. Future plans include finishing the second floor for a party room.

Ignacio, his wife and son all take part in operating the two businesses, and are sure to be busy. The Bryan Area Foundation selected Romero for their forgivable loan program, investing in his bright future. Local contractor, Welling Construction, was the lead on the renovations.

Bryan Development’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride.

Bryan Development presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts, in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by Bryan Development with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com