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Bryan Fall Fest Takes Over The Square Saturday, September 26

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Downtown Bryan will fill with handmade goods, food trucks and fall color on Saturday, Sept. 26, when the Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Fall Fest on the Courthouse Square. The celebration is free to attend and runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a Scarecrow Contest and downtown merchant sales among the highlights. More details are available at bryanchamber.org/fall-fest.

The Village Reporter page A14 - Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Fest 2026

 

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