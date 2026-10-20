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Bryan Fifth Graders Help Pilot New Solar Energy Curriculum

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Fifth-grade students at Bryan Elementary School got a hands-on look at solar electricity Wednesday, Oct. 14, as they participated in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education program connecting classroom learning with a new solar energy project being developed in their community.

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