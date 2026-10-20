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Patriotic Rally Brings Speakers To Courthouse Square In Bryan

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The second annual God & Country Patriotic Rally was held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, on the square in downtown Bryan. It brought together a number of local and visiting speakers from across the state.

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