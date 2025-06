(PHOTO COURTESY OF RIC HEFNER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CHAMPS … The Bryan Golden Bears 9U baseball team took the championship of the Napoleon Father’s Day Classic. The Bears opened the tournament with a 14-13 loss to Napoleon Wildcats 10U White before bouncing back to beat the Napoleon Wildcats 10U Blue (16-1), Napoleon Wildcats 10U White (10-9) and then knocked off Bryan 10U (8-5) in the championship game.