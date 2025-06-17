Kaptur Comments On Heightened Law Enforcement Presence Following Events In Minnesota

PRESS RELEASE – The office of Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) released the following statement upon receiving notice that Congresswoman Kaptur was named in writing by an individual suspected of the targeted assassination of lawmakers in the State of Minnesota:

“Congresswoman Kaptur is exceedingly grateful to law enforcement for keeping our Great Lakes communities safe on several occasions over these past few years and for their work around the clock this weekend in Minnesota.”

“Political extremism in America is cause for serious reflection and concern. The inclusion of Congresswoman Kaptur’s name in the Minnesota suspect’s writings is a matter better left for law enforcement and investigators — but it will not deter her work to make life better for families across Northwest Ohio.”

“Uplifting those who she has the honor to serve has been her sole focus every single day she has served and nothing will deter her from doing so now.”

“At this time out of respect to law enforcement working around the clock locally, and nationwide to keep law makers safe, we will not be providing further public comment on this matter.”