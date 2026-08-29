Bryan Kiwanis Club Welcomes Daavlin Founder Dave Swanson

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
COMPANY FOUNDER … Dave Swanson was the guest speaker at the Aug. 26, 2026, meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Bryan. Swanson spoke to the group about his company, Daavlin, from its founding in 1981 until its eventual sale. He told the group the company struggled for approximately 15 years, growing from an initial 15 employees to 70 at the time of its sale. Daavlin manufactured and distributed phototherapy equipment for the treatment of psoriasis. Following the sale of his company, Swanson bought the building on the square in Bryan that now houses his restaurant, Zazarac’s Bar and Eatery. He is also renovating the building to eventually have an event center on the third floor and his residence on the second floor. The building is 134 years old and has provided plenty of surprises for him and his builders along the way. Pictured (L to R) are Kiwanian and program host Tommy Thompson and Dave Swanson.