District Governor Katherine Eboch Speaks To Bryan Rotary Club

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
GOVERNOR VISIT … Katherine Eboch, governor of Rotary District 6600, spoke to the Bryan Rotary Club. She shared how her interest in Rotary began at Maumee High School as part of the Interact Club sponsored by Rotary. Joining Rotary clubs after college helped her see the value of service to others. The Rotary motto is “Service Above Self,” and she saw how members were changed by doing service in their communities. There was a discussion on why members joined Rotary and what their expectations were. Eboch also praised the Bryan Rotary Club for its support of the Interact Club at Bryan High School, the International Youth Exchange program, Rotary Reads in the schools, MESA (Medical Equipment and Supplies Abroad), and Casino Night, which raises funds to support community activities. Women have been members of Rotary for 40 years, and there will be a special float in the 2027 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Eboch will ride on that float. Pictured (L to R) are Rotarians Hal Kenety, Cheryl Andres, President Ty Otto, District Governor Katherine Eboch, and Rotarians Glen Newcomer, Bill Martin and Rob Spengler.