Bryan Kiwanis Hears From County Officials On Senior Center Funding

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
FUNDING EXPLAINED … The guest speakers at this week’s Kiwanis Club of Bryan meeting were Williams County Commissioner Scott Lirot and Williams County Department of Aging Executive Director Sarah Stubblefield. They spoke with our group about the senior centers in Williams County and their need for additional funding for operations. The senior centers are currently running a deficit of approximately $200,000 to $300,000 a year. They are exploring every avenue to reduce expenses without cutting services. Some steps include reducing employees from a full-time status to part-time. There is a proposed 1-mill levy on the ballot this fall to alleviate their shortfall. While no one likes the idea of increased taxes, this is going to be critical to their long-term survival to continue to serve this vulnerable portion of our community.