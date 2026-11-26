CHRISTOPHER JUSTIN SPEISER …

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A Bryan man faces 20 felony charges following an indictment filed Nov. 17, 2026, in Williams County Common Pleas Court.

Christopher Justin Speiser, 49, was indicted on 18 counts of rape, each a first-degree felony, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony.

According to the indictment, the alleged offenses occurred in Williams County between approximately Dec. 30, 2014, and Dec. 30, 2017. The rape counts allege the child involved was younger than 10 at the time.

An arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 17. A sheriff’s return states Speiser was arrested Nov. 20, and Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio records list his booking that same day.

Speiser appeared by video for an initial appearance Nov. 24 without an attorney. Judge Rhonda L. Fisher set bond at $100,000, cash or surety, and ordered him to have no direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim. If Speiser posts bond, the court ordered him to reside at his designated address, obtain permission before relocating, and submit to GPS monitoring.

A polygraph agreement filed Nov. 20 states Speiser agreed to undergo an examination concerning the allegations. The supplied filing does not contain examination results. His arraignment was continued until Dec. 10, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. to allow him time to retain an attorney. The charges are allegations, and Speiser is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.