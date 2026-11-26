HOUSING … Fulton County Commissioners listen to Williams County Port Authority representatives discuss housing development and potential cooperation during their Nov. 24 meeting. PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Fulton County Commissioners held their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and an opening prayer. Commissioners first moved to amend the agenda and removed a review of Ditch Improvement Petition 2155-Yunker after it was identified as a joint petition requiring a different process.

Commissioners then approved the minutes from Nov. 19, 2026, and payment of bills. The board also reviewed the prosecuting attorney’s 2026 DTAC report. Appropriation requests for various departments were then approved, along with an indigent defense contract with the Village of Fayette. Commissioners also approved Amendment No. 2 to the 2026 lawn services contract with Rock Solid Landscape, followed by purchase orders and travel requests.

The board entered its work session at 9:05 a.m., beginning with discussion about the upcoming county budget. Commissioners discussed a possible Dec. 3 review, followed by approval on Dec. 8. The dates remained tentative, with the auditor’s office to be notified once plans were finalized.

Discussion then turned to tornado sirens throughout the county. Commissioner Joe Short said some equipment was deteriorating, falling off, or missing, with repairs potentially costing tens of thousands of dollars. He said German Township was expected to submit a letter stating its position that the sirens were no longer necessary, citing cellphone alerts and other technology. No changes to the system were approved.

Dawn Fitzcharles and other Williams County Port Authority representatives then met with commissioners to discuss housing development and possible cooperation in Fulton County.

Two potential Fulton County projects were discussed. Ironridge Development had approached the authority about a sales tax exemption arrangement to reduce construction material costs for their project. Representatives said a proposal would require approval from Fulton County commissioners, with no approval requested that day.

The second project involved potential housing development on Gregory Street near the school in Fayette. Representatives said they were working to identify resources for road and infrastructure needs. They also offered to arrange a tour of their Williams County housing projects for Fulton County officials.

Commissioners then recessed at 9:54 a.m. and resumed the work session at 10:04 a.m. The board then heard a request to investigate county involvement in bonding for the Delta housing project. The proposal involves 13 lots and approximately $300,000 in infrastructure work, primarily drainage improvements.

A proposed 10-year tax increment financing arrangement was expected to go before Delta Village Council the following week. Under the arrangement described, a portion of eligible tax revenue would repay the infrastructure debt. Commissioners discussed how county bonding might work alongside the village arrangement and indicated that additional research and consultation would be needed.

The board later expressed interest in obtaining the results of a 2025 housing study and sought clarification about the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC) funding request for the next three years. Commissioners discussed whether additional support could be considered for individual projects bringing jobs and residents to Fulton County.

An update was also provided on an ambulance undergoing an engine replacement, with repairs expected to be completed during the week of Dec. 7. The meeting was then adjourned at 10:27 a.m.