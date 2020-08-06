Bryan Man Injured As A Result Of Two Car Crash In Paulding County

Latty Township – On August 5, 2020 at approximately 1:03 P.M., Troopers from the Van Wert Post responded to an injury crash at the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 114 in Benton Township, in Paulding County.

Citali Montiel, age 39, of Van Wert, Ohio was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on State Route 114. Michael Leffel, age 63, of Bryan, Ohio was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram northbound on State Route 49.

Montiel failed to yield the right of way and struck Leffel. Leffel’s vehicle continued off the right side of the roadway and overturned. He was transported by Payne EMS to Paulding Hospital.

Celene Vidal, age 29, Haviland, Ohio and a juvenile were both passengers in Montiel’s vehicle. Montiel, Vidal and the juvenile did not claim injury.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department, Payne Fire Department, Payne EMS, Gideon’s Towing Service and R&O Towing Service.

The crash remains under investigation.

