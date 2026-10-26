Bryan Man Sentenced In Fulton County Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Assault Case

PRESS RELEASE – A Bryan, Ohio man was sentenced on October 23, 2026, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Dustin J. Wood, age 40, previously pled guilty to one count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (Count 5) and one count of Aggravated Vehicular Assault (Count 6).

According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Wood did, while operating or participating in the operation of a motor vehicle, cause the death of Victim 1 as the proximate result of committing an OVI offense; and he, while operating or participating in the operation of a motor vehicle, did cause serious physical harm to Victim 2.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Mr. Wood to serve a minimum mandatory term of 6 years to a maximum term of 9 years in prison for Count 5 and a term of 42 months in prison for Count 6 to be served consecutively for a total minimum mandatory prison term of 9 years and 6 months to a maximum term of 12 years and 6 months.

He ordered Mr. Wood to pay prosecution costs and a fine of $1,000. His driver’s license is suspended for his lifetime. He received credit for 239 days in jail.