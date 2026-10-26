Steven Jordan Receives 25 Years 11 Months To Life In Williams County Kidnapping, Child Exploitation Case

BRYAN, OHIO – Williams County Prosecuting Attorney Katherine J. Zartman announced that on October 26, 2026 Steven M. Jordan was sentenced in the Williams County Common Pleas Court, Case # 26CR000020, following convictions for felony offenses involving kidnapping, child endangering, the exploitation of children, and child sexually-oriented material.

Following statements from parties at sentencing, the Court followed the parties’ recommendation and imposed on Mr. Jordan an aggregate prison sentence of 25 years 11 months to Life in Prison, with possibility of parole after 25 years 11 months. Mr. Jordan received 164 days of jail-time credit and will be subject to five years of post-release control upon his release from prison. Mr. Jordan is classified as a Tier II Sex Offender.

During the sentencing hearing, Assistant Prosecutor Emil G. Gravelle III detailed the facts underlying each of the offenses to which the defendant entered pleas. Mr. Gravelle further described Mr. Jordan’s behavior and acts and the disgusting videos he was sharing and making. Mr. Gravelle described the nature of the investigation and emphasized the serious harm caused to the children and victims depicted in the images and videos.

In addition to the Life sentence, Mr. Jordan also agreed to the forfeiture of multiple electronic devices seized during the investigation, including cellular telephones and computer equipment.

The Williams County Prosecutor’s Office extends formal appreciation to the agencies whose coordinated efforts made this resolution possible, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bryan Police Department, Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, Williams County Job and Family Services, and the Williams County Victim Assistance Program.

Protecting children from exploitation and pursuing justice for victims remain among the highest priorities of the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office. This outcome reflects the seriousness of offenses involving child sexual abuse material and the profound, lasting harm suffered by the victims depicted. We are grateful to the law enforcement agencies and investigators whose dedicated efforts helped secure this result and reinforce our commitment to holding offenders accountable.

— Press Release

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