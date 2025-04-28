Bryan Rotary Club Hosts Annual Casino Night Fundraiser

HITTING BIG… Many community members tested their luck at the game tables throughout the evening.

GAMES FOR ALL… Many casino game tables were set up with rotary members eager to host.

(PHOTOS BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

A GOOD CAUSE… Event Chair Hal Kenety speaks to the crowd about all the fun prizes available to win in order to benefit the YMCA.

By: Breana Reliford

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevil...