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Bryan Rotary Club Installs Ty Otto As President

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PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
PASSING THE GAVEL … The Bryan Rotary Club marked a change in leadership with the installation of its new president. Outgoing president Damian Dorsten (left) turned the gavel over to Ty Otto, the club’s incoming president for 2026-2027.

 

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