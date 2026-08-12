Bryan Rotary Club Welcomes Back Exchange Student Oliver Proxmire

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE .. Oliver Proxmire spoke to the Bryan Rotary Club about being a part of the Rotary Youth Exchange, an international ambassador, and spending a year living and going to school in Taiwan. He shared how he adapted to the culture and learned the language, he lived with three different families, and he made friends with other exchange students from all over the world. The interior of Taiwan has many mountains, so Oliver tried to climb a mountain each week. He hiked and found hidden gems in the landscape of back trails and waterfalls. Proxmire experienced the Lunar New Year celebration with a dragon parade and Lantern Festival beginning the year of the horse. The Rotary Youth Exchange program is about making connections with other countries. In language classes in the high school, he was grouped with students from all over the world which fostered relationships, and with today’s technology, he communicates with his new friends. Pictured are (L to R) Rotarian Jenny Horn, Speaker Oliver Proxmire, Rotarian Cheryl Andres.