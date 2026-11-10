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Bryan VFW Hosts 10th Annual Veteran Appreciation Dinner

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Local veterans, active-duty service members and community members gathered Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, for the 10th Annual Veteran Appreciation Dinner, hosted by the Bryan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2489.

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