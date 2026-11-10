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MADISON TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Trustees Discuss Potential Fire Pumper Tanker Purchase

By No Comments2 Mins Read

Madison Township trustees met in regular session on Monday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. in the township office.

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