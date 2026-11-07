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Bryan’s 50-Unit Senior Housing Complex Expected To Be Completed In 2027

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Construction is well underway on Fountain Creek Senior Villas, a nearly $14.3 million housing development in Bryan that will provide 50 affordable apartments for residents aged 55 and older.

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