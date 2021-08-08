Bryan’s Alive After 5 Schedules Free Concert In August

The Alive After 5 team is pleased to announce a free concert on August 19th starting at 6 pm. Created by the Bryan Development Foundation in 2019, Alive After 5 participating businesses and organizations stay open late to provide an opportunity for the public to see all the great things our hometown entities have to offer.

Working in conjunction with the Austin, TX to Bryan tour, Alive After 5 is hosting the band “Grouchy Like Riley”. GLR covers several musical categories including Country, Rock, Blues,

Folk, Americana and Swing.

GLR’s connection to northwest Ohio started with Max Nofzger of Archbold, and Bryanites, Jim Funderburg and Scott Benedict. GLR’s members are Chip Dolan, Danny Britt, and Marvin Dykhuis.

Grouchy Like Riley will be performing on the Williams County Courthouse bandstand, so bring your lawn chairs and come out to see them. It’s free to all.

Other activities that night will include the Thursday Night Car Show plus your favorite businesses staying open late to serve you.

Another Austin, TX to Bryan band, Bourbon & Beth, will be performing at Kora’s Brew House and Wine Bar from 5:00 pm to 8:00 PM.

Bryan Development Foundation would like to thank the Alive After 5 sponsors: Bard Manufacturing, Fireovid Financial, Amerimade Realty, Premier Bank, Coldwell Banker/Classic Properties, State Bank, Spangler Candy Company, Andres, O’Neil & Lowe, L.S. Wealth Management

For updates and additional details, check out the Bryan Development Foundation’s or the Alive After 5’s Facebook pages!