ANOTHER ACE … On July 4, 2022 Brandon Dick of Bryan, Ohio aced the par 3, 130-yard 16th hole at Riverside Greens GC in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 52-degree wedge. Congratulations!!! (PHOTO PROVIDED)
ANOTHER ACE … On July 4, 2022 Brandon Dick of Bryan, Ohio aced the par 3, 130-yard 16th hole at Riverside Greens GC in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 52-degree wedge. Congratulations!!! (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Be the first to comment on "Bryan’s Brandon Dick Latest Golfer To Score Hole-In-One At Riverside Greens"