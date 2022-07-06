Bryan’s Brandon Dick Latest Golfer To Score Hole-In-One At Riverside Greens

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 6, 2022

ANOTHER ACE … On July 4, 2022 Brandon Dick of Bryan, Ohio aced the par 3, 130-yard 16th hole at Riverside Greens GC in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 52-degree wedge. Congratulations!!! (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

