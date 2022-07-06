Police Log & Court News For July 6th, 2022

Facebook

BRYAN POLICE

June 23rd

•Downtown, parking violation complaint, handled

•Cashland 123 E. South St., burglar alarm, report taken

•800 S. Cherry St. blk., suspicious vehicle, handled

•Cashland, K-9 Assist, report taken

•Par-T-Pak 1031 W. High St., breaking and entering, report taken

•Tri State Swap Shop 1027 W. High St., vandalism, report taken

•4872 CR 15, assist WCSO, canceled call

•Whittaker Family Dental Bryan 201 Van Gundy Dr., lockout of vehicle, handled

•222 N. Cherry St., disturb peace, gave advice

•Main/Perry, auto violation, WCSO notified, gone on arrival

•609 Noble Dr., 911 hang up, open line, handled

•210 Avenue A, message delivery

•F&M Bank, property found, found cell phone, report taken

•Sanctuary of Wms. Co. 210 S. Main St., lockout, handled

•High/Toy, warrant, report taken

•714 S. Lynn St., assist other department, report taken

•515 E. Bryan St., well-being check, unable to locate subject

•340 W. Bryan St., well being check, subject fine

•330 E. Foster St., forgery/fraud, report taken of fraud

•Four Seasons 233 S. Main St., lockout

•904 E. High St., assist civilian, gave advice

•Bryan PD, assist civilian, handled

•904 E. High St., assist civilian, handled

•Bryan Municipal court 1399 E. High St., assist other department, report taken

•510 Holden St., keep the peace, handled

•East End Pool 1400 E. High St., assault, male adult arrest – charged with assault, crim trespass, resisting arrest and taken to CCNO

•Bryan PD, civil complaint, handled

•340 W. Bryan St., assist civilian, report taken

•High/Union, assist civilian, handled

•Traffic stop, disobey tcd, warning

•Bryan Ford 920 N. Main St., traffic stop, speed, citation

•A&W/KFC 1113 S. Main St., assist civilian, handled

•725 Crestview Ave., lockout, handled

•Walmart, assist civilian, handled

•Skate Park 925 E. Perry St., assist civilian, report of bike by the park, handled

•Bryan Ford, traffic stop, speed, expired tags, citation

•Meadow Creek Apartments 1700 E. High St., disturb peace, noise complaint, unable to locate

•Main/South, suspicious person, semi parked on the road, handled

•Main/Perry, traffic stop, one headlight, warning

•Seasons Coffee and Bistro 105 S. Main St., burglar alarm, handled

•900 E. High St. blk., disturb peace, noise complaint, advised subject of the complaint

•Rec. Park entrance 850 Center St., suspicious vehicle, handled

•Imagination Station, suspicious auto, speed, warning

•Lebanon/High, traffic stop, speed, warning

June 24th

•622 E. Mulberry St., harassment, cp doesn’t want a report, handled

•Circle K 923 S. Main St., suspicious person, subject warned for trespassing

•Crossed Rifles 110 N. Main St., business check

•Montpelier PD, warrant, female adult arrest on warrant and transported to CCNO

•Bryan Inn 924 E. High St., intoxicated subject, handled

•202 Huntington Dr., assist other department, patient in care of EMS

•402 N. Walnut St., assist other department, report taken

•Pioneer Quick Lube 310 N. Main St.., traffic stop, tint violation, warning

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Main/Foster, traffic stop, window tint, warning

•Mulberry/Main, traffic stop, stop light, citation

•Main/Perry, hazardous condition, metal in roadway, handled

•Mulberry/Lewis, crew, smell gas spill from gas tank, in service

•Parkview Physicians Group 442 W. High St., accident no injury, report taken

•Union Trailer Court 600 S. Union St., crew, non-emergency service call, in service

•Assist other department, report taken

•Bryan PD, assist civilian, adult arrest

•Bryan Ford 920 N. Main St., traffic stop, speed, warning

•Main/US Rt. 127, traffic stop, expired plates and speed, warning

•500 S. Walnut St. blk., juvenile complaint, report of juveniles playing too loud, kids are bouncing in a bounce house, handled

•Parkview/Portland, dog complaint, report of loose dogs, handled

•Bryan Wash & Fill 1114 S. Main St., lockout, handled

•300 W. Perry St. blk., dog complaints, report of loose dog in the area, handled

•Bryan Die Cast Products 872 E. Trevitt St., business check

•243 S. Portland St., assist civilian

•600 Noble Dr. blk., property found, report taken

•Fountain Park Assist. 1433 N. Main St., assist civilian, handled

•High/CR 15-75, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Bryan Church of Nazarene 312 Townline Rd., suspicious vehicle, handled

June 25th

•Goodwill 1210 S. Main St., hang up 911, handled

•131 S. Lebanon St., assist other department, agency assist, adult arrest made

•Seasons Coffee & Bistro, suspicious vehicle, handled

•Circle K, hazardous condition, rollerblading in roadway, unable to locate

•Dairy Queen 1107 E. High St., well being check, handled

•1127 Fairlawn Dr., hazardous condition, report of shrubbery in the roadway, handled

•Maple/Main, traffic stop, disobey traffic control device, warning

•403 S. Beech St., assist civilian, report taken

•316 S. Beech St., trespass, report of subject on property, handled

•1124 Wesley Ave., lockout

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, warning

•125 Holden St., report of bike stolen, report taken

•Rec Park entrance, lockout, handled

•Foxglove Apartments 105 Palmer Ln., family – domestic violence, report taken

•144 Amy Dr., larceny, adult arrest made

•Bryan PD, assist civilian

•500 Avenue B blk., assist civilian, handled

•Stonehedge/Cobblestone, assist other department, report of luminaries being released, unable to locate

•526 Avenue B, juvenile complaint, handled

•Union/Wilson, auto violation, unable to locate

•Rec Park entrance, property found, property released to owner

•Wilson/Williams, injury accident, in service

•Wilson/Williams, injury accident, report taken, lights on a bike

June 26th

•1445 Rays Dr., dog complaint, stray dog, handled

•500 S. Lebanon St., crew, residential fire alarm

•Portland/South, assist civilian, possible disabled vehicle, handled

•West Bryan Main Stop 1310 W. High St., fail to pay $25.60 in gas, handled

•Union/South, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Union/South, traffic stop, speed, citation

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, citation

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Shell Spee-D-Mart 911 E. High St., traffic stop, DUS and fail to display plates, citation

•829 E. Wilson St., lockout, handled

•Precise Metal Form Inc. 810 Commerce Dr., burglar alarm, handled

•Wilson/Walnut, traffic stop, expired plates, warning

•Colonial/Union, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Famers & Merchant Branch 1000 S. Main St., traffic stop, investigative

•High/Lebanon, auto violation, report of reckless vehicle, gone on arrival, unable to locate

•130 S. Lebanon St., assist civilian, handled

•521 S. Walnut St., lockout, handled

•Bryan PD, assist other department, report taken

•130 S. Lebanon St., assist other department, report taken

June 27th

•Main/High, assist civilian, report of male on skateboard in the road, unable to locate

•Circle K, assist civilian, handled

•CHWC hospital, assist Life Flight, handled

•209 W. Maple St., harassment, handled

•Main/Best, hazardous condition, handled

•Union/Titan, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Union/South, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Main/Fountain Grove Rd., hazardous condition, report of unsecured load, unable to locate

•Townline/Greystone, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Lebanon/Mulberry, traffic stop, display of plates, warning

•222 N. Cherry St., assist civilian, family issues, handled

•Bryan Ford 920 N. Main St., traffic stop, speed, citation

•Colonial/Union, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Bryan Ford, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Bryan Ford, traffic stop, speed, citation

•904 E. High St., trespass, handled

•321 N. Lynn St., auto theft, report her car may be stolen, report taken

•Rec Park entrance, lockout, handled

•Bryan Ford 920 N. Main St., traffic stop, speed, warning

•Main/South, auto violation, report of reckless operation, handled

•Allen/Maple, assist civilian, report of abandoned car, report taken, closed

June 28th

•Bryan Ford, traffic stop, headlight out, warning

•Union Trailer Court, assist other department, unit responded with squad, report taken

•334 W. Bryan St., harassment, handled

•503 E. Wilson St., assist other department, received reort from Elkhart, In, report taken

•Super Wash 1101 E. High St., larceny, report of stolen wallet, report taken

•127 S. Lebanon St., lockout of vehicle, handled

•131 Laurie Dr., immobilize vehicle, court ordered impound of vehicle, report taken

•South/Bellaire, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Union/South, traffic stop, speed, citation

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, citation

•US Rt 127/St Rt 15, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Wilson/Olive, warrant, report taken

•High at Mintq, traffic stop, operating on expired registration, citation

•CCNO, warrant, report taken

•403 S. Beech St., property damage, renter did damage to rental property, handled

•Allied Moulded 222 N. Union St., lockout, handled

•Jack’s Corner Mart 402 S. Main St., traffic stop, disobey traffic control device, citation

•Main/Hamilton, traffic stop, DUS and lighted lights, citation

•Wilson/Cherry, traffic stop, display of plates, warning

•Union Trailer Court, forgery/fraud, advice given

•Main/Maple, suspicious person, handled

June 29th

•400 S. Main St. blk., traffic stop, failure to dim and speed, warning

•High/Glen Arbor, traffic stop, handled

•Unraveled 206 S. Main St., disturb peace, pounding on door, handled

•322 N. Beech St., suicide threat, report taken

•1107 Cardinal Dr., vandalism report taken

•214 Townline Rd., suspicious person, report of suspicious vehicle in driveway, handled

•Pence’s vacant 120 W. High St., suspicious person, report of suspicious subjects behind building, extra patrol requested

•Krill Funeral Home 860 W. Mulberry, escort funeral to Shiffler

•110 E. Pierce St., warrant, paper service, report taken

•Walmart, accident no injury, report taken

•400 W. High St., accident no injury, report taken

•US Rt 127/St Rt 15, traffic stop, speed and expired registration, citation

•Union/South, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Union /South, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Spangler Candy Company 400 N. Portland, lockout, handled

•N Main in front of Ford Dealer, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Best One Tire 915 N. Main St., traffic stop, speed, citation

•Union/South, traffic stop, speed, citation

•US Rt 127/St Rt 15, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Bryan Ford, traffic stop, speed, warning

•High/Runkle, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Bryan/Emmett, traffic stop, expired registration, citation

•15/127, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Bryan/Emmett, K9 Assist with s-3, handled

•801 E. Hamilton St., speed, citation

•427 N. Cherry St., assist civilian, handled

•Bryan Packaging Inc. 620 E. Perry St., burglar alarm, handled

•Beech/High, traffic stop, one head light, warning

•11065 US Rt 6 crew, injury accident, crew in service

•High School parking lot, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Walmart, suspicious person, report of a subject going through cars in Walmart parking lot, unable to locate

•Walmart, lockout, handled

EDGERTON POLICE

June 24th

•Parkview Nursing Room 16A 3, Medical

•324 N. Michigan, Found Property

•444 N. Michigan Big C. Lumber, Alarm

June 25th

•207 W Hull, Trauma

•228 E. Depot, Agency assist

June 26th

•127 W. River Lot 10, 911 Hang up

•R/R Crossing, Juvenile

June 27th

•Stadium & Colonial Area, Juvenile

•418 N. Michigan St, Lost Property

June 28th

•444 N. Michigan St, Alarm

•347 E. Lynn St, 911 Hang up

EDON POLICE

June 28th

•204 W. Elm, Hang up

MONTPELIER POLICE

June 24th

•Main to Riverside, Escort

•308 Ohio, Lockout

•600 S. State Pioneer Main St, Traffic offense

•Circle K Montpelier, Overdose

•422 E. Main St, Well-being check

•537 S. Jonesville, Juvenile

•1009 S. Platt, Missing dog

•13454 SR-15 Phil’s One Stop, Alarm

June 25th

•316 S. Harrison, Suspicious activity

•1701 Magda CK Technologies, 911 hang up

•307 E. Washington, Drug complaint

•Evergreen Healthcare, Breathing

•108 W. Wabash, Theft

•901 Charlies Way, Traffic offense

June 26th

•1680 Magda Drive, Animal problem

•W/B from 611 E. Lawrence, 911 hang up

•516 E. Steuben St, Harassment

•516 E. Steuben St, Citizen dispute

•Rodeway Inn 13485 SR-15, 911 Hang up

June 27th

•426 E. Water, Trauma

•E. Main St infront of Fairgrounds, Traffic hazard

•E. Main St. by State Bank, Traffic hazard

•516 Steuben St, Civil

June 28th

•108 Henry, Suspicious activity

•417 S. Pleasant, 911 hang up

•Decorative Paint 700 Randolph St, Alarm

PIONEER POLICE

June 24th

•206 Norris, Pioneer, Harassment

•516 Briarwood, Pioneer, Suspicious activity

June 25th

•Spoke’s Restaurant, Medical

•417 W First, Mental

June 26th

•206 Cedar, Keep the peace

•304 Clearfork, Trauma

June 27th

•207 Norris, Juvenile

•N/B from Subway 601 S State St, Traffic offense

June 28th

•Third & Mill Area, Stray animal

STRYKER POLICE

June 26th

•201 King, Unruly Child

•W. Lynn, N Defiance, Pd accident

June 27th

•N. Defiance & W. Lynn, Traffic hazard

WAUSEON POLICE

June 22nd

•North Park, Animal Call

•152 S. Fulton St, Accident (Property Damage)

•219 S. Fulton St, Funeral Escort

•230 Clinton St, Lost/Found/Recovered

•317 N. Fulton St, Suspicious Activity

•1373 N. Ottokee St, Debris/Item in roadway

•1130 N. Shoop Ave, Alarm Drop

•476 E Airport HWY, Investigate complaint

•S. Shoop Ave @ E Chestnut St, Accident (Property Damage)

June 23rd

•1285 N. Shoop Ave, Accident (Property Damage)

•1285 N. Shoop Ave Unit 32, Drunk

•847 Wood St, Welfare Check

•248 N. Fulton St, Larceny

•134-1/2 N. Fulton St., Threats/Harassment

•215 N. Fulton St, Funeral Escort

•145 S. Fulton St. Unit H, Lost/Found/Recovered

•820 E. Linfoot St, Mental

June 24th

•550 W. Linfoot St, Escort/Parade

•482 E. Airport HWY, Alarm Drop

•867 E. Linfoot St, Mental

•229 Beech St, 911 hang up contact in person

•621 W. Park St, Investigate Complaint/Edison wires down

•485 E. Airport HWY, Larceny

June 25th

•134 N. Fulton St, Suspicious Person

•248 N. Fulton St, Juveniles

•1285 N. Shoop Ave Unit 95, Mental

•398 S. Shoop Ave, Funeral escort about 12:00 turn on Leggett St.

•230 Clinton St, Larceny

•1373 N. Ottokee St, Larceny-Catalytic converter cut off church van

•Parkview & N. Shoop, Run away or unruly black shorts

•229 Beech St, Domestic Violence

•400-B Lawrence Ave, Investigate complaint

•151 S. Fulton St, Suspicious vehicle

June 26th

•1010 Old Orchard Dr, Suspicious activity

•E. Walnut St @ N. Shoop Ave, Suspicious vehicle

•1452 Clermont Dr, 911 hang up contact in person

•129 S. Fulton St, Welfare check

•767 E. Linfoot St, Welfare check

•1285 N. Shoop Ave Unit 78, Animal call

•828 N. Shoop Ave, Alarm drop

•440 Vine St, Run away or unruly

•840 W. Elm St unit 1006, Family trouble

June 27th

•1373 N. Shoop ave, attempted theft

•606 S. Shoop Ave, 911 hang up contact in person

•1375 N. Shoop Ave, Threats/Harassment

•425 Cole St. Unit 408, Sex Offense

•Bike Path, Suspicious activity

•729 Parkside Dr, Alarm drop

•1462 N. Shoop Ave, Suspicious vehicle

June 28th

•13496 Co. Rd. E, Welfare check

•1373 N. Shoop Ave, Attempted Larceny

•485 E. Airport HWY, Dog in car white path finder

•625 N. Shoop Ave, Open container

•422 Indian Rd, Investigate complaint

•1497 N. Shoop Ave, Disorderly conduct

•485 N. Fulton St, Civil matter

•1170 N. Shoop Ave Unit 32

WEST UNITY POLICE

June 24th

•Kamco 1001 E Jackson, Medical

June 26th

•Memorial Park 509 N Main, Juvenile

•311 N Madison, Animal Problem

June 27th

•106 Short, 911 Hang Up

•106 Short, 911 Hang Up

•1082 E Meadow Circle, Well-Being Check

•201 A Buckeye St, 911 Hang Up

June 28th

•715 E North lot 24, Suspicious

June 29th

•301 N Lincoln Apt B, Suspicious

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Kareem Johnson, 38, of Fayette, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of Domestic Violence and three counts of Assault. On May 26, 2021, he did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and during his arrest he did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to three police officers. On February 2, 2022, he did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Johnson to 36 months in prison.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Gleckler, Matthew J (Delta) Stop Sign. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Bratton, Vickey A (Delta) OVI Amended To Reckless 2nd. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $250.00 180 Day License Suspended. With Privileges, Marked Lanes Dismissed At Def’s Costs $56.00 And Defendant To Do 72 Hour Drug/Alcohol Program in 90 Days.

•Guemsey, Stone (Delta) Marked Lanes. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Tyburski, Joshua A (Swanton) Stop Sign. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Tippens, James (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Reeves, Jebediah A (Wauseon) Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Tanner, Thomas M (Delta) Speed. Cost: $37.00 Fine Amount: $85.00

•Ford, Dennis (Delta) Improper Backing. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Snyder, Meachele R (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Brellahan, Chriss E (Wauseon) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Wanless, Michael L Jr (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Volkman, Lavern A (Wauseon) Seat Belt. Cost: $48.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Volkman, Daniel J (Wauseon) Wheel Protectors. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

OHIO STATE PATROL

June 24th

•Indian Meadows Service Plaza, West Unity, Pi Accident

•Cr-12 & Cr-12c, Bryan, Pd Accident

•E/B SR-34 from Edon, Traffic Offense

June 25th

•18947 CR-A, Bryan, Traffic offense

•SR-15/US-127 split, Traffic Hazard

•18947 CR-A, Bryan, Traffic Offense

•CR-F.50 and CR-25, Stryker, Pd accident

•SR-34 and CR-16, Bryan, Pd accident

June 26th

•SR-34 near CR-D.50 by BMV, Pd accident

June 28th

•SR-191 CR-E.50, Stryker, Animal problem

June 29th

•CR-E.75 SR-49, Edgerton, Pi accident

WILLIAMS COUNTY LAW INCIDENT

June 24th

•21747 CR-M, West Unity, Agency Assist

•16747 US-20, Alvordton, Theft

•across from 13056 SR-15, Drug Complaint

•CR-F between CR-17/CR-18, Disabled Vehicle

•102 N Michigan, Edon, Keep the Peace

•402 N Walnut, Bryan, Agency Assist

•CCNO CR-24.25 Area, Stryker, Agency Assist

•04705 CR-15.75 Lot 44, Bryan, Well-Being Chk

•06018 US-6, Edgerton, Abandoned Vehicle

•US-127 between CR-15/CR-15, Sick Animal

•03810 CR-P, Edon, Animal Problem

•301 Franklin, Edon, Well-Being Chk

•CR-23.50 N CR-F.50, Stryker, Susp Activity

June 25th

•Old Edon Sch, Edon, Susp Activity

•04187 CR-25, Archbold, Drug Complaint

•SR-15/US-127 split, Bryan, Traffic Hazard

•05571 SR-15 Lot 27, Bryan, Noise Complaint

•CR-10 N of SR-107, Bryan, Susp Activity

•N/E corner of SR-34/CR-4, Unsecure Premis

•CR-10/CR-A area, Bryan, Citizen Assist

•CR-10/CR-A, Bryan, Drone Request

•24075 US-6, Stryker, Alarm

•20010 CR-F, Stryker, 911 Hang up

•205 Chicago Williams Center, Trauma

•20010 CR-F, Stryker, Citizen Assist

•4137 CR-25 Lot 63, Archbold, 911 Hang up

•18103 CR-C, Bryan, Suspicious

•05176 CR-M, Edon, Fraud

•08985 CR-C, Bryan, Domestic Dispute

•SR-15 N US-127 North Junction, Traffic Hazard

•06326 CR-4, Edgerton, Agency Assist

•03228 SR-576, Bryan, Lockout

•207 Washington, Blakeslee, Well-Being Chk

•02444 CR-13, Bryan, Suspicious Car

•640 S Defiance, Stryker, Suspicious Car

•16682 CR-5, Montpelier, Harassment

•14553 SR-49, Edon, Lockout

June 26th

•03443 SR-49 E/W, Edgerton, Lockout

•157 E Morrison, Edgerton, Alarm

•02773 US-6, Edgerton, Alarm

•170 Miami, Montpelier, Citizen Assist

•14553 SR-49, Edon, Disabled Vehicle

•18103 CR-C, Bryan, Trespassing

•10030 CR-4, Edon, Theft

•08791 SR-15, Bryan, Theft

•302 Washington, Blakeslee, Unsecure Premis

•08157 SR-15 Apt A, Bryan, Animal Noise

•208 Hallock Dr, Bryan, Suicide Attempt

•112 Scott, Bryan, 911 Hang up

•15846 CR-7, Montpelier, 911 Hang up

•06696 SR-15 Lot 16, Bryan, Criminal Mischief

•11495 SR-15 Lot 3, Montpelier, Stray Animal

•20851 CR-P, Alvordton, Repossession

•N Main near E Trevitt, Bryan, Disabled Vehicle

June 27th

•CR-G W of CR-19.50, Bryan, PD Accident

•208 Brown Norlick, Bryan, 911 Hang up

•CR-K/CR-16, Montpelier, PD Accident

•224 Illinois, Bryan, Domestic Dispute

•1399 E High St, Bryan, Agency Assist

•CR-P between CR-17/CR-18, Extra Patrol

•09104 CR-P.50, Montpelier, Harassment

•n/b on SR-15 from the county, Traffic Offense

•06695 SR-15 Lot 16, Bryan, Medical

•14553 SR-49, Edon, 911 Hang up

June 28th

•14553 SR-49, Edon, Theft-Truck/Bus

•16860 CR-E.50, Bryan, Keep the Peace

•402 N Walnut St, Bryan, Failure to Reg

•106 E Main Alv Bar, Alvordton, Threatening

•12577 SR-576, Montpelier, Well-Being Check

•Courthouse to CCNO, Bryan, Agency Assist

•7975 SR-15 Room 25, Bryan, Address Verification

•06695 SR-15 Lot 16, Bryan, Keep the Peace

•CR-D between CR-12.50 & CR, Sick Animal

•Courthouse to CCNO, Bryan, Agency Assist

•CR-15 N of the RR Tracks W, Department Info

•09433 US-6, Bryan, Littering

•05629 CR-15.75 lot 19, Juvenile

June 29th

•Circle K 923 S Main, Bryan, Domestic Dispute

•CR-E.75 SR-49, Edgerton, PI Accident

WILLIAMS COUNTY FIRE INCIDENT

June 24th

• INDIAN MEADOWS, West Unity, PI Accident

June 26th

• Butler FD 120 W Main, Stand By

June 28th

• Decorative Paint 700 Randolf, Alarm

June 29th

• CR-E.75 SR-49, Edgerton, PI Accident

WILLIAMS COUNTY EMS

June 24th

•BCH ER to Parkview North, Transfer

•Park View Nursing rm 16A 3, Medical

•202 Huntington, Bryan, Medical

•INDIAN MEADOWS, West Unity, PI Accident

•Kamco 1001 E Jackson, West Unity, Heart Problem

•10628 SR-15, Montpelier, Medical

•Circle K, Montpelier, Overdose

•BCH ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•01644 CR-C.60, Edgerton, Medical

•13832 CR-18, West Unity, Trauma

•Fountain Park Memory Care, Medical

•Bryan Health Care and Rehab, Medical

June 25th

•09728 SR-107, Montpelier, Trauma

•BCH ER to Bryan Health Care, Transfer

•207 W Hull, Edgerton, Trauma

•Evergreen heathcare, Breathing

•344 E Edgerton, Bryan, Medical

•01331 US-20, Edon, Breathing

•BCH ER to 344 E Edgerton, Transfer

•BCH ICU to Brookview, Transfer

•205 Chicago, Trauma

•Spoke’s Restaurant, Pioneer, Medical

•Spoke’s Restaurant, Pioneer, Medical

•203 Jefferson, Blakeslee, Trauma

•BCH ER to 203 Jefferson Ap, Transfer

•WCGH ER to BCH Telemetry, Transfer

•Wilson and Williams, Bryan, PI Accident

June 26th

•1104 Wesley Bryan Healthcare, Trauma

•BCH ER to Bryan Healthcare, Transfer

•The Sanctuary 210 S Main, Medical

•Park View Edgerton 328 W V, Medical

•272 Seneca Dr, Montpelier, Medical

•272 Seneca Dr, Montpelier, Medical

•Maple W Walnut, Bryan, Medical

•Indian Meadows Plaza 21738, Medical

•208 Hallock Dr, Bryan, Suicide Attempt

•BCH ER to Park View, Transfer

•304 Clearfork, Pioneer, Trauma

•304 Clearfork, Pioneer, Trauma

•02768 CR-C.60 or 02738 CR-, Breathing

•130 S Lebanon, Bryan

June 27th

•426 E Water, Montpelier, Trauma

•1433 N Main Fountain Park, Trauma

•417 Iuka, Montpelier, Medical

•BCH ER to Fountain Park, Bryan, Transfer

•WCGH ER to 417 Iuka, Montpelier, Transfer

•BCH ER to ST Vs ER, Bryan, Transfer

•BCh Telemetry 4th floor, Transfer

•1424 Summer Field, Bryan, Medical

•06695 SR-15 lot 16, Bryan, Medical

June 28th

•600 S Union Lot 9, Bryan, Medical

•304 Clearfork, Pioneer, Medical

•304 Clearfork, Pioneer, Medical

•BCH Medsurge to Hillside, Transfer

•BCH Telemetry to Parkview, Transfer

•BCH Medsurge to Laurels in, Transfer

•BCH Telemetry to Laurels in, Transfer

•203 Jefferson, Blakeslee, Trauma

•908 S Allen, Bryan, Trauma

•BCH ER to Parkview Randali, Transfer

•936 E Wilson Apt F2, Bryan, Medical

June 29th

•320 N Beech, Bryan, Suicide Threatening

•CR-E.75 SR-49, Edgerton, PI Accident

•511 N UNION LOT 8, Bryan, Chest Pain

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Rice, Frank J III (Bryan) Falsification. Cost: $204.00 Fine Amount: $300.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Grubbs, Dustin R (Pioneer) 68/55 Speed. Waived Amount.

•Fleet, Tyrell J (Montpelier) 87/55 Speed. Waived Amount.

WILLIAMS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

June 24th

•21747 CR-M, West Unity, Agency assist

•16747 US-20, Alvordton, Theft

•across from 13056 SR-15, Drug complaint

•CR-F between CR-17/CR-18, Disabled vehicle

•102 N Michigan, Edon, keep the peace

•402 N Walnut, Bryan, Agency assist

•CCNO CR-24.25 Area, Stryker, Agency assist

•04705 CR-15.75 Lot 44, Bryan, Well-being check

•06018 US-6, Edgerton, Abandoned vehicle

•US-127 between CR-15/CR-15, Sick animal

•03810 CR-P, Edon, Animal problem

•301 Franklin, Edon, Well-being check

•CR-23.50 N CR-F.50, Stryker, Suspicious activity

June 25th

•Old Edon School, Edon, Suspicious activity

•04187 CR-25, Archbold, Drug complaint

•SR-15/US-127 split, Bryan, Traffic hazard

•05571 SR-15 Lot 27, Bryan, Noise complaint

•CR-10 N of SR-107, Bryan, Suspicious activity

•N/E corner of SR-34/CR-4, Unsecure premise

•CR-10/CR-A area, Bryan, Citizen assist

•CR-10/CR-A, Bryan, Drone request

•24075 US-6, Stryker, Alarm

•20010 CR-F, Stryker, 911 hang up

•205 Chicago, Trauma

•20010 CR-F, Stryker, Citizen assist

•4137 CR-25 Lot 63, Archbold, 911 Hang up

•18103 CR-C, Bryan, Suspicious

•05176 CR-M, Edon, fraud

•08985 CR-C, Bryan, Domestic dispute

•SR-15 N US-127 North Junction, Traffic hazard

•06326 CR-4, Edgerton, Agency assist

•03228 SR-576, Bryan, Lockout

•207 Washington, Blakeslee, Well-being Check

•02444 CR-13, Bryan, Suspicious Car

•640 S Defiance, Stryker, Suspicious car

•16682 CR-5, Montpelier, Harassment

•14553 SR-49, Edon, Lockout

•157 E Morrison, Edgerton, Alarm

•03443 SR-49 E/W, Edgerton, Lockout

June 26th

•02773 US-6, Edgerton, Alarm

•170 Miami, Montpelier, Citizen assist

•14553 SR-49, Edon, Disabled Vehicle

•18103 CR-C, Bryan, Trespassing

•10030 CR-4, Edon, Theft

•08791 SR-15, Bryan, Theft

•302 Washington, Blakeslee, Unsecure Premises

•08157 SR-15 Apt A, Bryan, Animal noise

•208 Hallock Dr, Bryan, Suicide attempt

•112 Scott, Bryan, 911 hang up

•15846 CR-7, Montpelier, 911 hang up

•06696 SR-15 Lot 16, Bryan, Criminal mischief

•11495 SR-15 Lot 3, Montpelier, Stray animal

•20851 CR-P, Alvordton, Reposession

•N Main near E Trevitt, Bryan, Disabled vehicle

June 27th

•CR-G W of CR-19.50, Bryan, Pd accident

•208 Brown Norlick, Bryan, 911 Hang Up

•CR-K/CR-16, Montpelier, Pd accident

•224 Illinois, Bryan, Domestic dispute

•1399 E High St, Bryan, Agency assist

•CR-P between CR-17/CR-18, Extra patrol

•09104 CR-P.50, Montpelier, Harassment

•n/b on SR-15 from the county line, Traffic offense

•06695 SR-15 Lot 16, Bryan, Medical

•14553 SR-49, Edon, 911 Hang Up

June 28th

•14553 SR-49, Edon, Theft-Truck/Bus

•16860 CR-E.50, Bryan, Keep The Peace

•402 N Walnut St, Bryan, Failure To Reg

•106 E Main Alv Bar, Threatening

•12577 SR-576, Montpelier, Well-Being Check

•Courthouse to CCNO, Bryan, Agency Assist

•7975 SR-15 Room 25, Bryan, Address Verification

•06695 SR-15 Lot 16, Bryan, Keep The Peace

•Courthouse to CCNO, Bryan, Agency Assist

•CR-D between CR-12.50 & CR, Sick Animal

•CR-15 N of the RR Tracks W, Department Info

•09433 US-6, Bryan, Littering

•05629 CR-15.75 lot 19, Juvenile

June 29th

•Circle K 923 S Main, Bryan, Domestic Dispute

•CR-E.75 SR-49, Edgerton, Pi Accident

WILLIAMS CO. COMM AGENCY

June 28th

•X:-84.527692 Y:41.479303, Vin Inspection

WILLIAMS COUNTY DOG WARDEN

June 24th

•122 W Lynn, Edgerton, Animal problem

•207 W Indiana, Edgerton, Stray animal

June 27th

•09022 CR-C, Bryan, Animal problem