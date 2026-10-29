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Buehrer Power Equipment Near Stryker Set To Close After 70 Years

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Buehrer Power Equipment, located on State Route 34 in Stryker, has decided to close its doors Friday, Dec. 18, after serving generations of customers, building lasting friendships and becoming an important part of the farming, landscaping and outdoor power equipment community throughout Northwest Ohio for over 70 years.

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