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NORTHWEST TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Township Hears Nettle Lake Property Concerns, Reviews Road Repairs

By Updated:No Comments7 Mins Read

A renewed request for action on a nuisance property near Nettle Lake and preparations for winter road maintenance highlighted the Northwest Township trustees’ Oct. 27 meeting.

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