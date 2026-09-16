Buffalo Wild Wings GO Coming To Wauseon In October

WAUSEON — A Buffalo Wild Wings GO restaurant is scheduled to open in October at 482 Airport Highway in Wauseon.

The GO format is the takeout and digital ordering version of Buffalo Wild Wings. The Wauseon location will also have dine-in seating.

It will be the first restaurant owned by Traci Micheau and business partner Jay Fowler. Micheau worked nearly 20 years for Buffalo Wild Wings and its parent company, Inspire Brands, including a field marketing role with the GO concept. Fowler is a former Marine.

“We wanted our first restaurant to be somewhere we could really become part of the community, and Wauseon felt like the right fit from the start,” Micheau said.

Hiring is underway for about 20 employees, with openings for shift managers, shift leads, cashiers and cooks. Applications can be filed at bwwcareers.com by searching Wauseon, Ohio.

The menu will include traditional and boneless wings, chicken dippers, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, fries, desserts and 26 sauces and dry rubs.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.