Four Williams County EMS Members Receive Flightner Memorial Scholarship

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
SCHOLARSHIP PRESENTATION … The Robert F. Flightner Memorial Scholarship, for $1,200, was awarded to four Williams County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs): Damon Beltz, Joshua Benarth, Jesse Brumbaugh and John Noyes. The money will help each of them attend the Advanced Tactical Operations Medical Specialist Course at the Ohio Fire Academy and earn a specialized Tactical Emergency Medical Services certification accredited in Ohio. This training will deepen a vital collaboration between Williams County EMS and the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, providing a safer community and essential life-saving protection to tactical operators in the county. To support a student returning to school while in the workforce, contact the Bryan Area Foundation to learn how to establish a continuing education scholarship. Pictured from left to right during the check presentation are Paramedic Joshua Benarth, Paramedic Jesse Brumbaugh, Bryan Area Foundation Scholarship Committee Member Dottie Hallett, Williams County Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Harter and Williams County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Baldwin. Not pictured are Damon Beltz and John Noyes.