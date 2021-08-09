Casey Noonan Leads Flag To Flag For Second Oakshade Raceway Win Of The Season

By: Scott Hammer

WAUSEON, OH – Sylvania, Ohio’s Casey Noonan led from flag to flag to win his second UMP Late Model feature of the season at Oakshade Raceway on Saturday night. The win helped him close slightly on point leader Devin Shiels with only three more weekends before Season Championship Night.

Noonan Started on the pole of UMP Late Model feature and pulled away from outside pole sitter Dusty Moore at the drop of the green flag. Ken Hahn would get by Moore for second, but Moore would fight back after a lap 12 restart to reclaim the second position.

A caution flag with five laps remaining would give Moore one last shot at Noonan who had remained unchallenged much of the race. Noonan remained the class of the field and went on to pick up the checkered flag with Moore finishing in the runner up position.

Devin Shiels was able to get by Hahn to finish third and keep Noonan from gaining too many points in the track championship standings. Shiels has a 70-point advantage going into the final four point races.

Hahn slipped back to finish fourth and Brad Wade managed a fifth place run despite damage to the front of his car.

Carter Murday, out of Adrian, Michigan, was able to drive his #19 car to the winner’s circle for the second time in as many starts. Murday started on the pole and like Casey Noonan, led from flag to flag in the UMP Sportsman feature.

Rusty Smith, who sits second in Sportsman points at Oakshade, retired early in the race giving up second on the track to Jesse Jones took.

Sportsman point leader Mike Jessen would get by Jones on lap 15 and go on to finish in second behind Murday. Jones finished third with Jake Gamber and Jeff Robertson the rest of the top five finishers.

The Bomber A Main was the first feature event of the night to feature a lead change. Justin Gamber started on the pole and was able to hold off Donnie Ringman to lead the first four laps.

Kolin Schilt from Stryker, Ohio, quickly worked his way to the front to take the lead on lap five. Jeff Foks Jr. moved into second and was unable to deny Schilt from earning his eighth Bomber A Main win of the year.

Gabe Mueller ended up third behind Foks with Ringman holding off Scott Hammer to finish fourth.

Compact point leader Eric Carr started on the pole of the Compact A Main and led the first lap. Hillsdale, Michigan’s Cory Gumm wasted no time in charging to the front.

He took the lead by the completion of lap two after starting on the outside of row three. Gumm went on to pick up his fifth feature win of the year with Carr hanging on to finish second. Joe Carr finished third followed by Joe Elliott and Mark Barrick.

Jim Chapman jumped out to the lead early in the Bomber B Main. Burt Sharp started to pressure Chapman for the lead by lap four and took the lead on lap five.

Unfortunately for Sharp, the yellow flag flew and reverted the lineup back to the last completed lap giving the lead back to Chapman. Sharp was able to get back around Chapman for the lead on the restart.

Later in the race, Dan Shaffer moved up to second and challenged Sharp for the top spot. Shaffer’s car would roll to a stop while under a late yellow flag ending his shot at the win.

Sharp, out of Defiance, Ohio, held on to pick up the win with Dave McMannamy finishing second. Chapman ended up third and Ryan Clair drove to a fourth place finish after starting deep in the field. Jason Drummond was fifth.

Another exciting Compact B Main capped off the night’s racing action. Aaron Vanpelt from Clayton, Michigan, passed Chariti Roby on the first lap, but Roby rallied and passed Vanpelt to lead lap two.

Contact between the two drivers sent Roby’s car spinning to bring out the yellow with Roby having to restart at the tail. Vanpelt went on to pick up the easy win.

Clayton Smith finished second followed by Todd Drewes Jr. and Lawrence Mullins. Roby recovered for a fifth place finish.

Racing continues during the month of August at Oakshade Raceway with another full racing program this Saturday, August 14, with UMP Late Models, UMP Sportsman, Bombers and Compacts. Gates open at 4pm with hot laps/qualifying at 6pm and racing at 7pm.