Celebrate Mother’s Day Weekend With Family Fun At Sauder Village

(PRESS RELEASE – This Mother’s Day, Sauder Village invites families to celebrate with a weekend full of meaningful moments and fun for all ages. From delicious dining to the return of a fan-favorite event, Sauder Village offers the perfect setting to honor the mothers in your life.

On Saturday, May 10, start the day at the Doughbox Bakery for Garden Day, where children can decorate a planter and plant a flower for Mom. Other outdoor activities include flying kites, bubbles, chalk and crafts. Spring-inspired treats and coffee drinks will be available for purchase.

Also on Saturday, guests can enjoy the return of the Antique Car Show. This event marks the finale of Transportation Week (May 6–10) in the Historic Village and will feature rides manufactured prior to 1942.

Visitors can converse with antique car owners, take a ride in an antique car and watch the parade of cars at 4 p.m. Guests can also enjoy transportation-related activities around the Historic Village.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back the Antique Car Show to Sauder Village this year,” said Sarah Rupp, Visitor Experience and Evaluation Manager.

“It’s exciting to see these antique cars displayed throughout the Historic Village, and it’s even more special to share the experience with families on Mother’s Day weekend.”

Then on Sunday, May 11, families are invited to treat Mom to a delicious Mother’s Day Buffet at the Barn Restaurant, serving from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With a menu full of homestyle favorites, it’s a great way to celebrate together. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling the Barn at 419.445.2231.

For rates, dates, hours, memberships and more visit saudervillage.org or call 419.446.2541.