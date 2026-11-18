By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

Center Township Trustees approved appropriation modifications due to increased mowing and burial costs at their regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, with trustees Ryan Muehlfeld and Julie Davis present.

Fiscal Officer Terry Collins recommended modifying appropriations by $5,000 to cover both mowing and burial costs. The trustees approved it by a 2-0 vote. Davis made the motion to approve the appropriation increase with Muehlfeld seconding it.

Zoning Inspector Todd Burkholder reported that he approved a building permit for a township resident on State Route 34. According to Burkholder, a zoning commission meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. in the township office.

He said the purpose of the meeting is to discuss updates to various rules in the township’s zoning manual.

The meeting will involve both the zoning commission and the zoning appeals board. The meeting notice will also be published in the newspaper Saturday, Nov. 28, for the public.

“We won’t necessarily make any concrete decisions, but at least we’ll start our conversation,” said Burkholder, who also mentioned that it has been at least 10 years since the zoning rules have been updated.

Cemetery Sexton Kurt Roan reported there are three rentals for the township hall this month and that he also had a burial in Brown Cemetery on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Roan told the trustees the furnaces in the township building aren’t working properly. Muehlfeld hopes to have someone look at the problem.

With no further business, the trustees went into executive session at 7:10 p.m. to discuss personnel changes and employee insurance. No action was taken.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.