A Christmas Open House will be held at the Edgerton Branch Library on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. Stop on in and enjoy a snack, make an ornament, and come dressed to have your holiday picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus! This is a free family event that is open to all ages!

The Edgerton Branch Library is located at 319 N. Michigan Ave. To learn more, call 833-633-7323, ext. 2.

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