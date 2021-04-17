CHP Holding Handbags For Hospice Online Auction

CHP Home Care & Hospice is hosting an online auction, Apr. 16-30, featuring designer handbags, a Myrtle Beach trip and other items to support its hospice patient care fund.

As a nonprofit, CHP Home Care & Hospice works with patients and families regardless of their financial situation.

The CHP patient care fund pays for hundreds of thousands of dollars in uncovered patient care expenses throughout its 15-county service area.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CHP had to forgo most of its fundraising events in 2020.

“Our patient care fund lost revenue from canceling events, but the needs continue,” said Brent Tow, CHP president and CEO.

“We encourage those who were regular supporters of our Beacon of Hope or Ohio Has Talent events to participate in this online event.”

Tow says this fundraiser is a vital part of CHP’s efforts to better serve local patients and families by reaching its goal of raising $46,000 for its hospice patient care fund.

Those interested must register to place a bid at the auction website, www.auctria.com/auction/CHPHandbagsforHospice.

Bidding is open Apr. 16-30. Tax- deductible donations may also be made to CHP Hospice on the website.