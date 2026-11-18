LAST YEAR’S MARKET … Vendors prepare for holiday business at the 2025 Christkindl Market of Bryan. -ARCHIVE PHOTO (The Village Reporter)

CHALET SHOPPING … Shoppers visit a local vendor’s chalet at the 2024 Christkindl Market of Bryan.

The Christkindl Market of Bryan is set to open for the 2026 season on Friday, Nov. 27, running Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4-8 p.m. through Dec. 19. It is located on the square in downtown Bryan, Ohio, and includes a European-style outdoor market, hot food and beverage options, visits with Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides and nightly entertainment.

This year’s market features vendor chalets with products ranging from baked goods to specialty Christmas décor items and toys imported from Europe. The market also includes St. Nick’s Snak Haus, a food and beverage chalet that serves hot cocoa, coffee and German treats.

“The market offers a chance to make great memories with family and friends, and many have made this event their new holiday tradition. Bryan really shines during the holidays. There is a lot to see and do with many free activities,” said Ann Spangler of the Christkindl Market of Bryan committee. “We welcome all to come out and enjoy the atmosphere, have a hot cocoa, browse the vendor selections, listen to music, and get in the Christmas spirit.”

Each night of the market, guests can enjoy free activities and entertainment. Some of this year’s highlights include German music and dancers on various evenings; an ice sculpture demo on Dec. 4; and the Ohio Alphorns on Dec. 5. The Bryan Area Foundation’s Festival of Trees will also be held on various nights inside the Williams County Courthouse. The complete schedule of entertainment and activities can be found at bryandevelopment.org/market.

Created in 2021, the Christkindl Market of Bryan is a beloved community tradition under the beautiful lights of the courthouse square. There is no admission fee, parking is free, and many businesses around the square offer specials and extended hours on market nights to enhance the visitor experience.

The Christkindl Market of Bryan is a project of Bryan Development, which focuses on economic activity, preservation and growth. This non-profit event is made possible through the generous support of corporate and individual sponsors, including the 2026 presenting sponsor, Bryan Area Foundation.

— Information Provided

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