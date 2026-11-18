By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

Superior Township Trustees met in regular session Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the township office at 3:30 p.m. Trustees present were Dan Gillen, Mike Trausch and Jake Borton. Fiscal Officer Vanessa Shepard and Maintenance Supervisor Cody Boyd were also present.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, followed by the reading of the Nov. 3, 2026, meeting minutes, which were approved.

Trustees discussed the renewal of the 2027 fire contract with the Village of Montpelier.

Borton hoped the township could meet with Montpelier Fire Chief Brian Fritsch to discuss getting calls itemized for emergency runs on the Ohio Turnpike so the township can be reimbursed for such calls.

“We just need to know how it’s itemized, and getting billed for it,” pointed out Borton. The township has until Dec. 31, 2026, to renew the fire contract with Montpelier.

A resolution to approve the township’s liability insurance coverage with Ohio Plan for $5,030 for 2027 was approved. Trausch made the motion to approve it with Borton seconding it. The motion passed by a 3-0 vote.

Boyd suggested that the trustees need to raise concrete prices for cemetery lots in Riverside Cemetery. He said the township is currently charging $7 per square foot for installation of concrete in cemetery lots.

He gave an update on the small dump truck, whose lights were repaired last year, but as soon as he hooked it back up to a plow, they went out again.

Trustees suggested that Boyd contact Kalida Truck, Inc., which had originally put the plow on the truck, and find out what the problem is.

Boyd had also performed service work on the big dump truck and installed a tire tube on the Grasshopper lawn mower tire because it was rubbing against the stones and putting a hole in the sidewall.

He also mentioned that the security lights located outside of the township building need to be replaced and recommended installing four LED lights.

Following the payment of bills and with no further business, the meeting adjourned at 4:06 p.m.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 3:30 p.m.