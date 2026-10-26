Christmas For Kids Returns To Fulton County With Dec. 12 Shopping Trip

PRESS RELEASE (Wauseon): Police and fire/EMS departments across Fulton County are bringing back Christmas for Kids in Fulton County, a holiday program that gives first responders a chance to spend one-on-one time with local children whose families are having financial difficulties.

Organizers say the program is meant to promote sharing and giving, and to show children that role models of all ages matter to their development. They also hope it will break down barriers between the community and first responders and build a more trusting relationship. To make it happen, organizers are asking for donations.

Each sponsored child receives $100 to $150 toward shopping. The children who are selected will meet at the Wauseon Police and Fire departments around 9 a.m. on Dec. 12. At about 9:45 a.m., a convoy of patrol cars, fire trucks and ambulances will take the children, with lights and sirens, to Walmart, where the shopping begins.

Each child will receive a Walmart gift card funded by sponsors and private donations. With help from their first responder escorts, the children can pick gifts for themselves, family members or both. After shopping, they can spend time getting to know the first responders in their communities.

Donations can be made by cash or check. Checks should be made payable to the Wauseon Area Foundation, with “Christmas For Kids-Fulton County” in the memo line. Cash and checks can be mailed or dropped off at 230 Clinton St., Wauseon, OH 43567, Attn: Christmas for Kids – Fulton County.

Donors will receive an acknowledgment toward the end of the year for tax purposes. Those who give cash should leave their name and address for the acknowledgment.

Organizers also ask supporters to “like” the program on Facebook and spread the word. The page can be found by searching for Wauseon Police Department. For more information, contact Officer Croninger at the Wauseon Police Department at WPD2689@wauseonpd.com or 419-335-3821.