Grace Cares Launches 2026 Giving Season For Williams County Families

PRESS RELEASE (Bryan): Grace Cares has launched its 2026 Giving Season and is asking the community to partner with the organization on food and toy distributions for Williams County families.

In a letter announcing the season, Director Stefanie Widney said plans are underway for the coming year and that Grace Cares is looking for partners as it works to meet needs in Northwest Ohio.

“We cannot accomplish these projects alone,” Widney wrote. She asked supporters to consider Grace Cares as they plan their fourth-quarter charitable giving.

Food distribution is one of the organization’s strategic initiatives. This year, Grace Cares continued expanding its food distribution to multiple times a year to help families who struggle to make ends meet. The organization plans to expand it further in the coming years.

Over the summer, Grace Cares held its Back to School Food Distribution, supplying a week’s worth of groceries to families with minor children at home. The effort aimed to give families some relief during a financially tight time of year, with school fees and supplies to buy.

Next up is the Thanksgiving Food Distribution on Nov. 19 and 20. Grace Cares will provide a week’s worth of groceries, cleaning supplies and toiletries to 150 families in Williams County. Registration for recipients begins in October.

Grace Cares will also host its Toys for Tots distribution on Dec. 21 at Grace Community Church. The organization plans to distribute toys to 700 to 900 children in Williams County.

Grace Cares is seeking monetary donations, which it uses to shop for food and supplies for families. Volunteers can also help with food packing and distribution, and with the day-of Toys for Tots distribution. Those interested can call the office to ask about available opportunities.

Grace Cares is located at 206 W. Bement St., Bryan. The phone number is 419-633-1125. More information is available at gracecares419.org or on Facebook at @gracecares419.