Chuck Wistinghausen Honored For 20 Years Of Service By Pioneer Lions Club

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 15, 2021

At their meeting on Monday. May 10th, Pioneer Area Lions President Jim Gilcher (right) presented Lion Chuck Wistinghausen (left) with his 20 year membership award.

Congratulations, Chuck, and thank you for your 20 years of service to Lionism.

 

