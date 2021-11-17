CHWC Employees Organizing Peaceful Protest Regarding Vaccine Mandates

A peaceful protest is to take place on December 5th, 2021 from 1:00-3:00pm in front of the CHWC Hospital in Bryan. This protest is being organized by hospital employees.

More than 45% of the hospital staff have not received the vaccine and are strongly opposed to it for these reasons:

– It is unethical to force a medical procedure on all people; Many have personal convictions regarding vaccinations, have had past infection, or have religious reasons to object to this injection.

– It is unconstitutional, as we have the right to bodily autonomy

– Most vaccines go through 4-6 years of development and testing. This vaccine not only introduces brand new mRNA technology, but has had only 6 months of trial data. There is zero longitudinal data on this vaccine.

– Many doctors, scientists, and experts have publicly stated their concerns because of reported injuries and death from the vaccine and the scant amount of safety data. Namely, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Ryan Cole, and Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche. They are just a handful of names amongst hundreds of experts who are speaking out against this vaccine.

The protest organizers ask that you do not bring Biden or Trump signs, but do bring signs specific to the mandate or American flags. Please do not bring any negativity.

Whether you are republican, democrat, vaxxed or unvaxxed, they ask anyone who values freedom and the right to one’s own medical decisions, join them on December 5th. Rain or shine, hail or snow, this protest will happen.



The freedoms in this country have always been in the hands of the people. We have fought for freedom before and we will fight for freedom again!



Sincerely,

Sarah Pettit

